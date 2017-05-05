HEY CONGRESS!!!!!!!! 3 pages not 126

United States Health Insurance Act
USHIA
PER ARTICLE 1 SECTION 8 CLAUSE 3
To regulate commerce with foreign nations,
and among the several states, and with the Indian tribes;
Section 1
No person SHALL be denied Health Insurance for any cause.
Section 2
Yearly Health Insurance Premiums SHALL NOT exceed:
$2,000.00 per single coverage
$4,000.00 per married coverage
and
$6,500 per family coverage, with parental option for children up to 26 years of age
Section 3
Deductibles SHALL NOT exceed Sec 2 Yearly Health Insurance Premiums
Section 4
(a)
ALL INSURANCE Businesses, Companies, Corporations, SHALL participate in the HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET in EVERY STATE and TERRITORY within the jurisdiction of the United States
(b)
The Secretary of The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (Sec HHS)
and The Securities and Exchange Commission
SHALL create a USHIA premium pools
(b) (1)
Eighty-five percent (85%) of ALL collected premiums SHALL BE accredited monthly to the USHIA premium pools account
(b) (2)
Eighty-five percent (85%) of ALL collected premiums SHALL BE DEPOSITED QUARTLY
in the USHIA premium pool of The Securities and Exchange Commission
(b) (3) The Securities and Exchange Commission SHALL ESTABLISH RULES FOR INVESTING
the USHIA premium pool NO LESS than SEVENTY FOUR PERCENT (74%) of said pool
SHALL BE in NO or Low Risk bonds, investments, or other securities.
(b) (4) the extent of Risk for the remaining twenty six percent (26%) SHALL be the same as The Securities and Exchange Commission ALLOWS for PUBLIC PENSION FUNDS
(b) (5) Eighty-five percent (85%) of ALL investment returns SHALL BE accredited AND deposited in the USHIA premium pool
Section 5
The Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service SHALL DEPOSIT Quarterly FIVE PERCENT (5%) of All taxes received from Clinics, Hospitals, Doctors, Nurses, Hospital General employees, ALL INSURANCE Businesses, Companies, Corporations, health related et. al. : INTO the Hospital Insurance (HI) Trust Fund
AND
The Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service SHALL DEPOSIT Quarterly FIVE PERCENT (5%) of All taxes received from Clinics, Hospitals, Doctors, Nurses, Hospital General employees, ALL INSURANCE Businesses, Companies, Corporations, health related et. al. : INTO the Supplementary Medical Insurance (SMI) Trust Fund
Section 6
This bill is necessary and proper to ensure the health and welfare of the GENERAL POPULATION
under Art 1 sec 8 cl 1 cl 3 and cl 18
it also comports and affirms
the Supreme Court of the United States rulings on health care and insurance:
cite
German Alliance Insurance Company v. Lewis
No. 120
Argued December 10, 1913
Decided April 20, 1914
233 U.S. 389
Syllabus
The business of insurance is so far affected with a public interest as to justify legislative regulation of its rates.
A public interest can exist in a business, such as insurance, distinct from a public use of property, and can be the basis of the power of the legislature to regulate the personal contracts involved in such business.
Where a business such as insurance is affected by a public use, it is the business that is the fundamental thing; property is but the instrument of such business.
Munn v. Illinois, 94 U. S. 113; Budd v. New York, 143 U. S. 517; Brass v. North Dakota, 153 U. S. 391, demonstrate that a business, by circumstances and its nature, may rise from private to public concern and consequently become subject to governmental regulation, and the business of insurance falls within this principle.
After stating the case as above, MR. JUSTICE McKENNA delivered the opinion of the Court.
We may put aside, therefore, all merely adventitious considerations, and come to the bare and essential one -- whether a contract of fire insurance is private, and, as such, has constitutional immunity from regulation. Or, to state it differently and to express an antithetical proposition, is the business of insurance so far affected with a public interest as to justify legislative regulation of its rates? And we mean a broad and definite public interest. In some degree, the public interest is concerned in every transaction between men, the sum of the transactions constituting the activities of life. But there is something more special than this -- something of more definite consequence -- which makes the public interest that justifies regulatory legislation.
The cases need no explanatory or fortifying comment. They demonstrate that a business, by circumstances and its nature, may rise from private to be of public concern, and be subject, in consequence, to governmental regulation.
Is the business of insurance within the principle? It would be a bold thing to say that the principle is fixed, inelastic, in the precedents of the past, and cannot be applied though modern economic conditions may make necessary or beneficial its application. In other words, to say that government possessed at one time a greater power to recognize the public interest in a business and its regulation to promote the general welfare than government possesses today. We proceed, then, to consider whether the business of insurance is within the principle.
The effect of insurance
-- indeed, it has been said to be its fundamental object
-- is to distribute the loss over as wide an area as possible.
In other words, the loss is spread over the country,
the disaster to an individual is shared by many,
the disaster to a community shared by other communities;
great catastrophes are thereby lessened,
and, it may be, repaired.
In assimilation of insurance to a tax, the companies have been said to be
Page 233 U. S. 413
the mere machinery
by which the inevitable losses by fire are distributed
so as to fall as lightly as possible on the public at large,
the body of the insured,
not the companies,
paying the tax.