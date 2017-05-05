HEY CONGRESS!!!!!!!! 3 pages not 126

United States Health Insurance Act

USHIA

PER ARTICLE 1 SECTION 8 CLAUSE 3

To regulate commerce with foreign nations, and among the several states, and with the Indian tribes;

Section 1

No person SHALL be denied Health Insurance for any cause.

Section 2

Yearly Health Insurance Premiums SHALL NOT exceed:

$2,000.00 per single coverage

$4,000.00 per married coverage

and

$6,500 per family coverage, with parental option for children up to 26 years of age

Section 3

Deductibles SHALL NOT exceed Sec 2 Yearly Health Insurance Premiums

Section 4

(a)

ALL INSURANCE Businesses, Companies, Corporations, SHALL participate in the HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET in EVERY STATE and TERRITORY within the jurisdiction of the United States

(b)

The Secretary of The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (Sec HHS)

and The Securities and Exchange Commission

SHALL create a USHIA premium pools

(b) (1)

Eighty-five percent (85%) of ALL collected premiums SHALL BE accredited monthly to the USHIA premium pools account

(b) (2)

Eighty-five percent (85%) of ALL collected premiums SHALL BE DEPOSITED QUARTLY

in the USHIA premium pool of The Securities and Exchange Commission

(b) (3) The Securities and Exchange Commission SHALL ESTABLISH RULES FOR INVESTING

the USHIA premium pool NO LESS than SEVENTY FOUR PERCENT (74%) of said pool

SHALL BE in NO or Low Risk bonds, investments, or other securities.

(b) (4) the extent of Risk for the remaining twenty six percent (26%) SHALL be the same as The Securities and Exchange Commission ALLOWS for PUBLIC PENSION FUNDS

(b) (5) Eighty-five percent (85%) of ALL investment returns SHALL BE accredited AND deposited in the USHIA premium pool

Section 5

The Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service SHALL DEPOSIT Quarterly FIVE PERCENT (5%) of All taxes received from Clinics, Hospitals, Doctors, Nurses, Hospital General employees, ALL INSURANCE Businesses, Companies, Corporations, health related et. al. : INTO the Hospital Insurance (HI) Trust Fund

AND

The Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service SHALL DEPOSIT Quarterly FIVE PERCENT (5%) of All taxes received from Clinics, Hospitals, Doctors, Nurses, Hospital General employees, ALL INSURANCE Businesses, Companies, Corporations, health related et. al. : INTO the Supplementary Medical Insurance (SMI) Trust Fund

Section 6

This bill is necessary and proper to ensure the health and welfare of the GENERAL POPULATION

under Art 1 sec 8 cl 1 cl 3 and cl 18

it also comports and affirms

the Supreme Court of the United States rulings on health care and insurance:

cite