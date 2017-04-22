avoiding a Gov Shutdown OLDSCHOOL

CHAP. XXIII.

—An Act making appropriations for the Service of the present year.

SECTION 1. Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled,

That there be appropriated for the service of the present year,

to be paid out of the monies which arise, either from the requisitions heretofore made upon the several states,

or from the duties on impost and tonnage, the following sums,

viz.

A sum not exceeding two hundred and sixteen thousand dollars for defraying the expenses of the civil list,

under the late and present government;

a sum not exceeding one hundred and thirty-seven thousand dollars-for defraying the expenses of the department of war:

a sum not exceeding one hundred and ninety thousand dollars for discharging the warrants issued by the late board of treasury,

and remaining unsatisfied;

and a sum not exceeding ninety-six thousand dollars for. paying the pensions to invalids.

APPROVED, September 29, 1789.