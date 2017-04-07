Newsvine

Joseph Westfall

 

About In Shambala I can see the forests & the trees Articles: 207 Seeds: 156 Comments: 12518 Since: May 2014

JURIST - Speaker calls on Trump to consult Congress following Syria air strikes

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Joseph Westfall View Original Article: jurist
Seeded on Fri Apr 7, 2017 2:54 PM
Discuss:

US Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Friday called for President Donald Trump [official website] to consult Congress on potential further action following a military strike [WH press release] on Syria. While Ryan says [The Hill report] that it was within the President's to authorize the launch, he further stated that now is the appropriate time "for the administration to consult with Congress as it considers next steps to resolve the long-running crisis in Syria." Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution [LII backgrounder] grants the Congress the power to declare war.

WE are not a sovereign nation!!!!!

if we were

than the leader

could declare War

without consulting with the peoples REPS!!!!

preamble

We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union

Art 4 sec 3

New states may be admitted by the Congress into this union

art 4 sec 4

The United States shall guarantee to every state in this union

IT IS

OUR Constitution

you should read it from time to time

BECAUSE

this alone

DESTROYS

ALL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

declarations, news stories, art 3 rulings

and

OPINIONS

of individuals

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor