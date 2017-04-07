JURIST - Speaker calls on Trump to consult Congress following Syria air strikes

US Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Friday called for President Donald Trump [official website] to consult Congress on potential further action following a military strike [WH press release] on Syria. While Ryan says [The Hill report] that it was within the President's to authorize the launch, he further stated that now is the appropriate time "for the administration to consult with Congress as it considers next steps to resolve the long-running crisis in Syria." Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution [LII backgrounder] grants the Congress the power to declare war.
WE are not a sovereign nation!!!!!
if we were
than the leader
could declare War
without consulting with the peoples REPS!!!!
preamble
We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union
Art 4 sec 3
New states may be admitted by the Congress into this union
art 4 sec 4
The United States shall guarantee to every state in this union
IT IS
OUR Constitution
you should read it from time to time
BECAUSE
this alone
DESTROYS
ALL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT
declarations, news stories, art 3 rulings
and
OPINIONS
of individuals