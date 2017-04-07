Newsvine

Joseph Westfall

 

About In Shambala I can see the forests & the trees Articles: 207 Seeds: 156 Comments: 12518 Since: May 2014

White House reveals Trump's improvised war room | Daily Mail Online

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Joseph Westfall View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Seeded on Fri Apr 7, 2017 1:56 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President Donald Trump was briefed by his national security team Thursday on the strike in Syria at a secure location in Mar-a-Lago, the White House revealed in a picture on Friday.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer shared a photo on Twitter of Trump positioned at a table, and surrounded by advisers and cabinet members in the improvised situation room. A sign on the door says 'quiet area' and the team sat on the same chairs found at the resort's dining areas.

They included Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnunchin, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, economic adviser Gary Cohn and chief of staff Reince Priebus. 

Chief strategist Steve Bannon and senior adviser Jared Kushner were also in the room as Trump received his briefing. 

The photograph was taken at 9.15pm eastern time, roughly 45 minutes after the missiles landed. The strikes were announced at 9.20pm. 

DO ALL THESE PEOPLE HAVE SECURITY CLEARANCE??

Are Trump properties

NOW secure locations???

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor