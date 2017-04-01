Newsvine

Joseph Westfall

 

Trump vs 18 USC 1001

By Joseph Westfall
Sat Apr 1, 2017 10:27 AM
Article Photo

IPSE DIXIT**

link

(a) Except as otherwise provided in this section, whoever, in any matter within the jurisdiction of the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the Government of the United States, knowingly and willfully—

(2) makes any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation

shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 5 years

5YRS MORE THAN JUST A MISDEMEANOR

Trump's tweet

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!

 ** Ipse Dixit

[Latin, He himself said it.] An unsupported statement that rests solely on the authority of the individual who makes it.

THE PRESIDENT HAS COMMITTED A CRIME

