A Message from the Director, Office of Management and Budget

I am proud to introduce the “America First” Budget.

While recognizing this Blueprint is not the full Federal budget, it does provide lawmakers and the public with a view of the priorities of the President and his Administration.

The Federal budget is a complex document. However, working for a President committed to keeping his promises means my job is as simple as translating his words into numbers.

That is why you will find here a familiar focus on rebuilding and restoring our Nation’s security. Under the Obama Administration, our shrinking military has been stretched far too thin.

The military has been forced to make aging ships, planes, and other vehicles last well beyond their intended life spans. The President will reverse this dangerous trend. From rebuilding our Armed Forces to beefing up our border security and safeguarding our Nation’s sovereignty, this Budget makes security priority one.

It does so while meeting another of the President’s core commitments: addressing our Nation’s priorities without sending future generations an even bigger credit card bill.

This 2018 Budget Blueprint will not add to the deficit. It has been crafted much the same way any American family creates its own budget while paying bills around their kitchen table; it makes hard choices.

The President’s commitment to fiscal responsibility is historic.

Not since early in President Reagan’s first term have more tax dollars been saved and more Government inefficiency and waste been targeted. Every corner of the Federal budget is scrutinized, every program tested, every penny of taxpayer money watched over. Our $20 trillion national debt is a crisis, not just for the Nation, but for every citizen. Each American’s share of this debt is more than $60,000 and growing. It is a challenge of great stakes, but one the American people can solve. American families make tough decisions every day about their own budgets; it is time Washington does the same.

Mick Mulvaney

PolitiFact uncovered two more bankruptcies filed after 1992, totaling six.

