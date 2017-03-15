Trump travel ban: US judge blocks new executive order - BBC News

A Federal judge in Hawaii has blocked President Donald Trump's new travel ban, hours before it was due to begin at midnight on Thursday.

The ruling by US District Judge Derrick Watson stops the executive order from going into effect.

Hawaii is one of several US states trying to stop the ban.

The directive would have placed a 90-day ban on people from six mainly Muslim nations and a 120-day ban on refugees.

President Trump said it would stop terrorists from entering the US but critics say it is discriminatory.