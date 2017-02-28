Congressional Record Trump's Taxes

What the House Voted AGAINST

From the Congressional Record Online through the Government Publishing Office [www.gpo.gov] NOTICE OF INTENTION TO OFFER RESOLUTION RAISING A QUESTION OF THE PRIVILEGES OF THE HOUSE Mr. PASCRELL. Mr. Speaker, pursuant to clause 2(a)(1) of rule IX, I rise to give notice of my intent to raise a question of the privileges of the House. The form of the resolution is as follows: Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that the President shall immediately disclose his tax return information to Congress and the American people. Now, therefore, be it Resolved, that the House of Representatives shall, one, Immediately request the tax return information of Donald J. Trump for tax years 2006 through 2015 for review in closed executive session by the Committee on Ways and Means, as provided under section 6103 of the Internal Revenue Code, and vote to report the information therein to the full House of Representatives; two, support transparency in government and the longstanding tradition of Presidents and Presidential candidates disclosing their tax returns. The SPEAKER pro tempore (Mr. Simpson). The Chair will now recognize the gentleman from New Jersey to offer the resolution just noticed. Does the gentleman offer the resolution? Mr. PASCRELL. Yes, Mr. Speaker, I offer my resolution. The SPEAKER pro tempore. The Clerk will report the resolution. The Clerk read as follows: Resolution Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that the President shall immediately disclose his tax return information to Congress and the American people. Whereas, in the United States' system of checks and balances, Congress has a responsibility to hold the Executive Branch of government to the highest standard of transparency to ensure the public interest is placed first; Whereas, according to the Tax History Project, every President since Gerald Ford has disclosed their tax return information to the public; Whereas, tax returns provide an important baseline disclosure/because they contain highly instructive information including whether the candidate paid taxes, what they own, what they have borrowed and from whom, whether they have made any charitable donations, and whether they have taken advantage of tax loopholes; Whereas, disclosure of the President's tax returns could help those investigating Russian influence in the 2016 election understand the President's financial ties to the Russian Federation and Russian citizens, including debts owed and whether he shares any partnership interests, equity interests, joint ventures or licensing agreements with Russia or Russians; Whereas, the New York Times has reported that President Trump's close senior advisers, including Carter Page, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, and General Michael Flynn, have been under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their ties to the Russian Federation; Whereas, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Interfax, a Russian media outlet, on November 10, 2016 that ``there were contacts'' with Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, and it has been reported that members of President Trump's inner circle were in contact with senior Russian officials throughout the 2016 campaign; Whereas, according to his 2016 candidate filing with the Federal Election Commission, the President has 564 financial positions in companies located in the United States and around the world; Whereas, against the advice of ethics attorneys and the Office of Government Ethics, the President has refused to divest his ownership stake in his businesses; Whereas, the director of the nonpartisan Office of Government Ethics said that the President's plan to transfer his business holdings to a trust managed by family members is ``meaningless'' and ``does not meet the standards . . . that every president in the past four decades has met''; Whereas, the Emoluments Clause was included in the U.S. Constitution for the express purpose of preventing federal officials from accepting any ``present, Emolument, Office, or Title . . . from any King, Prince, or foreign state''; Whereas, according to the Washington Post, the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. has hired a ``director of diplomatic sales'' to generate high-priced business among foreign leaders and diplomatic delegations; Whereas, according to the New York Times, the President used a legally dubious tax maneuver in 1995 that could have allowed him to avoid paying federal taxes for 18 years; Whereas, the most signed petition on the White House website calls for the release of the President's tax return information to verify compliance with the Emoluments Clause, with 1 million, 74 thousand signatures as of date of this resolution; Whereas, the Chairmen of the Ways and Means Committee, Joint Committee on Taxation, and Senate Finance Committee have the authority to request the President's tax returns under Section 6103 of the tax code; Whereas, the Joint Committee on Taxation reviewed the tax returns of President Richard Nixon in 1974 and made the information public; Whereas, the Ways and Means Committee used IRC 6103 authority in 2014 to make public the confidential tax information of 51 taxpayers; Whereas, the American people have the right to know whether or not their President is operating under conflicts of interest related to international affairs, tax reform, government contracts, or otherwise: Now, therefore, be it: Resolved, That the House of Representatives shall-- 1. Immediately request the tax return information of Donald J. Trump for tax years 2006 through 2015 for review in closed executive session by the Committee on Ways and Means, as provided under Section 6103 of the Internal Revenue Code, and vote to report the information therein to the full House of Representatives 2. Support transparency in government and the longstanding tradition of Presidents and Presidential candidates disclosing their tax returns. The SPEAKER pro tempore. Does the gentleman from New Jersey wish to present argument on the parliamentary question whether the resolution presents a question of the privileges of the House? Mr. PASCRELL. Yes, Mr. Speaker. The SPEAKER pro tempore. The Chair recognizes the gentleman from New Jersey. Mr. PASCRELL. Mr. Speaker, under rule IX, clause 1, questions of the privileges of the House are ``those affecting the rights of the House collectively, its safety, dignity, and the integrity of its proceedings.'' There is nothing more of a threat to the integrity of this House than ignoring our duty to provide a check and balance to the executive branch. To restore the dignity of the House, we must use our authority to request President Trump's tax returns and give the American people the transparency they deserve. The American people demand, Mr. Speaker, to know the full scope of the President's financial background. Article I, Section 9 of the Constitution includes a clause prohibiting foreign emoluments to the President. The Office of Government Ethics--I can't stress this enough--has warned us about the President's decision not to divest or set up a blind trust. And there is a need to fully understand the President's ties to Russia. The resolution I am offering can provide the transparency to help ease the concerns of Americans across the Nation. The Internal Revenue Code includes language laying out a path for the Ways and Means Committee to obtain the tax returns and review them in a respectful manner, and there is the precedent of that provision being used. Mr. Speaker, that decision to put this into the code in 1924 was a result of the very famous scandal of 1923, the Teapot Dome, from Teapot Rock, Wyoming, under President Harding. He died, unfortunately, and never saw the end of this scandal. [[Page H1339]] People committed murder in this scandal. People sold off American reserves in this scandal. So, they put it into the IRS Code for a very, very specific reason, so the people have a right to know. A growing number of Members and Senators from both parties have been saying we should have the President's tax returns. The House must demonstrate--and this is my deep feeling here, not as a Democrat, but as an American citizen, Mr. Speaker--we must demonstrate that its Members are listening to our constituents' concerns. The House must demonstrate that it cares about protecting the integrity of our government, of our Constitution, of our system of checks and balances. Let's shine a bright light on the President's conflicts together, together, as we, as a Congress, and the broader American public can judge whether his decisions are being made for himself, his business interests, or for the greater good of the American people. Mr. Speaker, I thank you for your indulgences, and I yield back the balance of my time. The SPEAKER pro tempore. The Chair is prepared to rule. The gentleman from New Jersey seeks to offer a resolution as a question of the privileges of the House under rule IX. In evaluating the resolution under rule IX, the Chair must determine whether the resolution affects ``the rights of the House collectively, its safety, its dignity, and the integrity of its proceedings.'' As demonstrated by section 706 of the House Rules and Manual, a resolution providing an order of business, such as by directing a committee to meet and conduct certain business, does not qualify as a question of the privileges of the House. The resolution offered by the gentleman from New Jersey directs the Committee on Ways and Means to meet and consider an item of business under the procedures set forth in 26 U.S.C. 6103. Accordingly, the resolution does not qualify as a question of the privileges of the House. Mr. PASCRELL. Mr. Speaker, I appeal the ruling of the Chair. The SPEAKER pro tempore. The question is, Shall the decision of the Chair stand as the judgment of the House? Motion to Table Mr. McCARTHY. Mr. Speaker, I have a motion at the desk. The SPEAKER pro tempore. The Clerk will report the motion. The Clerk read as follows: Mr. McCarthy moves that the appeal be laid on the table. The SPEAKER pro tempore. The question is on the motion to table. The question was taken; and the Speaker pro tempore announced that the ayes appeared to have it. Recorded Vote Mr. PASCRELL. Mr. Speaker, I demand a recorded vote. A recorded vote was ordered. The SPEAKER pro tempore. Pursuant to clause 8 of rule XX, this 15- minute vote on the motion to table will be followed by a 5-minute vote on suspending the rules and passing H.R. 863. The vote was taken by electronic device, and there were--ayes 229, noes 185, answered ``present'' 2, not voting 14, as follows: [Roll No. 101]