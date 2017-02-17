Hispanic caucus members ejected from meeting about immigration raids | US news | The Guardian

Two members of the Congressional Hispanic caucus said they were removed from a meeting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) on Thursday, just two days after the agency’s acting director abruptly cancelled a meeting with the CHC.

In 20-plus years, I have never heard of the Republicans controlling what meetings Democrats can have with officials of the executive branch and never had a staffer ask me to leave a meeting to which I am entitled to attend,” Gutiérrez said in a statement after the meeting.

Caucus members said the decision to exclude them was striking

as they had initiated

the Tuesday meeting with Homan to discuss the raids happening in cities across the country.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Representative Grace Napolitano of California

called the explanation “bullshit”

and said administration officials routinely met with nonpartisan groups of lawmakers