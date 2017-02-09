Newsvine

Joseph Westfall

 

About In Shambala I can see the forests & the trees Articles: 196 Seeds: 149 Comments: 11965 Since: May 2014

Immigration Poll

Current Status: Published (4)
By Joseph Westfall
Thu Feb 9, 2017 10:57 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

If the United States go beyond their powers; if they make a law, which the constitution does not authorize, it is void;

 

Story, Joseph. Commentaries on the Constitution of the United States

§ 451. XV. In the first place, then, every word employed in the constitution is to be expounded

in its plain, obvious, and common sense, unless the context furnishes some ground to control, qualify, or enlarge it. Constitutions are not designed for metaphysical or logical subtleties, for niceties of expression, for critical propriety, for elaborate shades of meaning, or for the exercise of philosophical acuteness, or judicial research.

They are instruments of a practical nature, founded on the common business of human life,

adapted to common wants, designed for common use, and fitted for common understandings.

The people make them; the people adopt them; the people must be supposed to read them,

with the help of common sense; and cannot be presumed to admit in them any recondite meaning,

or any extraordinary gloss.

 

Story, Joseph. Commentaries on the Constitution of the United States

 

 

Article Photo

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor