Immigration Poll

If the United States go beyond their powers; if they make a law, which the constitution does not authorize, it is void;

Story, Joseph. Commentaries on the Constitution of the United States

§ 451. XV. In the first place, then, every word employed in the constitution is to be expounded

in its plain, obvious, and common sense, unless the context furnishes some ground to control, qualify, or enlarge it. Constitutions are not designed for metaphysical or logical subtleties, for niceties of expression, for critical propriety, for elaborate shades of meaning, or for the exercise of philosophical acuteness, or judicial research.

They are instruments of a practical nature, founded on the common business of human life,

adapted to common wants, designed for common use, and fitted for common understandings.

The people make them; the people adopt them; the people must be supposed to read them,

with the help of common sense; and cannot be presumed to admit in them any recondite meaning,

or any extraordinary gloss.