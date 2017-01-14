Newsvine

Oh come on Gime me a TRUMP

By Joseph Westfall
Sat Jan 14, 2017 6:04 AM
If you can't be with the one you Trump

Trump the one you're with

 

If a Trump Falls and no other Trump can hear it

does it still Tweet about it

 

When in doubt Trump it

 

Why did the Trump cross the road

better wifi for tweeting

 

forescore and 7 Trumps ago

our forefathers knew no Trumps

 

Trumps say the darnest things

 

and then some say

the Trumps heart

grew 10 times that day

 

Ask not what a Trump can do for the Country

Ask what is the best doomsday prepper program

 

I got Trumps in low places

 

We would all know the truth

about the Russian Trumpcapedes

if the Hotel installed memory foam mattresses

 

Take my Trump

please

 

it's your Trump

Trump yourselves

to your Trumps delights

 

