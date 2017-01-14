Oh come on Gime me a TRUMP

If you can't be with the one you Trump
Trump the one you're with
If a Trump Falls and no other Trump can hear it
does it still Tweet about it
When in doubt Trump it
Why did the Trump cross the road
better wifi for tweeting
forescore and 7 Trumps ago
our forefathers knew no Trumps
Trumps say the darnest things
and then some say
the Trumps heart
grew 10 times that day
Ask not what a Trump can do for the Country
Ask what is the best doomsday prepper program
I got Trumps in low places
We would all know the truth
about the Russian Trumpcapedes
if the Hotel installed memory foam mattresses
Take my Trump
please
it's your Trump
Trump yourselves
to your Trumps delights