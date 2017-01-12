A BILL TO REPEAL OBAMACARE

Whereas Obama care is still hotly debated
as consensus is not to be found
therefore public law 111-148 PPACA (Obamacare)
is hereby repealed
in the following states
as both state senators voted NO to the original bill
Affected States full repeal
Alabama
Arizona
Georgia
Idaho
Kansas
Kentucky
Maine
Mississippi
Oklahoma
south Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Wyoming
further
in the remaining states as the vote was split in the senate
public law 111-148 the PPACA (Obamacare)
is hereby repealed by district vote
if the member of the house of your district voted
NO to the Bill on Mar 21,2010
it is hereby repealed in that district
lastly any and all population shifts due to this new law
are hereby prohibited until 2025
This allows the states and districts
wherein the PPACA (Obamcacre) public law 111-148
remains in full effect the time to enrolled and cover
willing participants