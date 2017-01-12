A BILL TO REPEAL OBAMACARE

Okay Joe,

WE will try it your way

Whereas Obama care is still hotly debated

as consensus is not to be found

therefore public law 111-148 PPACA (Obamacare)

is hereby repealed

in the following states

as both state senators voted NO to the original bill

Affected States full repeal

Alabama

Arizona

Georgia

Idaho

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Mississippi

Oklahoma

south Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wyoming

further

in the remaining states as the vote was split in the senate

public law 111-148 the PPACA (Obamacare)

is hereby repealed by district vote

if the member of the house of your district voted

NO to the Bill on Mar 21,2010

it is hereby repealed in that district

lastly any and all population shifts due to this new law

are hereby prohibited until 2025

This allows the states and districts

wherein the PPACA (Obamcacre) public law 111-148

remains in full effect the time to enrolled and cover

willing participants