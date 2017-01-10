Newsvine

Oregon GOP candidate caught taking food stamps after funding his own campaign

According to The Register-Guard, Callahan donated $9,090 of his own money into the campaign, making him the largest contributor. He also loaned $6,500 to his election effort.

In an email, Callahan told reporter Saul Hubbard that he took the food stamps “to provide food for my 2 young daughters and myself.”

“The amount of SNAP benefits I received after the primary election was very meager in comparison to others,” Callahan insisted.

Callahan stated in court documents that he was laid off two months before the 2014 Republican primary after he requested a part-time position “to allow time for me to be active in my campaign for the U.S. Senate.”

“I look for any work, and jobs, so I can provide for my family the best way I can. With the economy being on the skids the last 8 years, times have been tough in terms of finding and keeping employed long term,” Callahan said

