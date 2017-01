A 10-year-old girl with special needs has touched the world with her powerful rendition of "Hallelujah."Kaylee Rodgers, who has autism and ADHD, stood in front of the members of the Killard House Special School's choir as she passionately sang the cherished hit single. According to ITV, the "video was recorded as part of the school's Christmas show and only made it online because Kaylee was too ill to perform live as the lead singer at a church carol service