Trump Voter vs Hill Voter

Bill likes the Donald
While
Ted is a Hillary Fan
they are neighbors in a rural area
before the election
they are working on a third neighbors barn roof
during the morning the ladder falls with a bang
they go running and look
wind must have took it down
well says Ted
lets finish what we are doing
then maybe someone will come by and help us off
so they complete the roof
and start looking around
no one has shown up
so they each take a side and look for a way down
Ted has no luck so he heads to Bill's side
and Bill is gone
Ted goes over to the edge
and sees Bill on the Ground
how did you get down there Bill?
I jumped into the pile of manure.
Are you Okay??
Yeah fine
How deep is it?
ankle deep go on jump
you will be okay
So Ted Jumps
he sinks in the manure up to his nose
wailing his arms to get free
coughing and spiting
Bill you said it was ankle deep
Yeah I went in head First