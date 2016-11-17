Trump Voter vs Hill Voter

Bill likes the Donald

While

Ted is a Hillary Fan

they are neighbors in a rural area

before the election

they are working on a third neighbors barn roof

during the morning the ladder falls with a bang

they go running and look

wind must have took it down

well says Ted

lets finish what we are doing

then maybe someone will come by and help us off

so they complete the roof

and start looking around

no one has shown up

so they each take a side and look for a way down

Ted has no luck so he heads to Bill's side

and Bill is gone

Ted goes over to the edge

and sees Bill on the Ground

how did you get down there Bill?

I jumped into the pile of manure.

Are you Okay??

Yeah fine

How deep is it?

ankle deep go on jump

you will be okay

So Ted Jumps

he sinks in the manure up to his nose

wailing his arms to get free

coughing and spiting

Bill you said it was ankle deep

Yeah I went in head First