Newsvine

Joseph Westfall

 

About In Shambala I can see the forests & the trees Articles: 190 Seeds: 145 Comments: 11614 Since: May 2014

HPR Bar & Grille

Current Status: Published (4)
By Joseph Westfall
Fri Oct 21, 2016 2:25 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

 

Article Photo

tonights theme debatable questions

ie:

WHEN MAN LIVED IN CAVES,

WHAT DID THE TERMITES EAT?????

 

When shooting craps,

Does moma really need a new pair of shoes????

 

Hemingway was a writer,

Steinway is a piano,

What's a Henway

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor