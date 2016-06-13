Sign Language

the 2nd

A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.

the 3rd

No soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law.

the 4th

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

THE U.S. CONSTITUTION