IN CONGRESS

FINDINGS

Whereas

ART 1 SEC 8 CLAUSE 1

Commands Congress with the word SHALL

The Congress shall have power to lay and collect taxes, duties, imposts and excises, to pay the debts and provide for the common defense and general welfare of the United States; but all duties, imposts and excises shall be uniform throughout the United States;

AND

CLAUSES 12,13,14,15,16 REGARDING MILITIAS

To raise and support armies, but no appropriation of money to that use shall be for a longer term than two years; To provide and maintain a navy; To make rules for the government and regulation of the land and naval forces; To provide for calling forth the militia to execute the laws of the union, suppress insurrections and repel invasions; To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the militia, and for governing such part of them as may be employed in the service of the United States, reserving to the states respectively, the appointment of the officers, and the authority of training the militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress;

AND

CLAUSE 18

To make all laws which shall be necessary and proper for carrying into execution the foregoing powers, and all other powers vested by this Constitution in the government of the United States, or in any department or officer thereof.

AND

THE SECOND AMENDMENT

"A well regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free State the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

SECTION 1

Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled.” {1 U.S. Code § 101 - Enacting clause}

All Natural Persons born in, or residing in the Territorial Jurisdiction of the United States;

being eighteen years of age (18), and not previously Convicted in a court of competent jurisdiction

of any class, category, or type of felony; or adjudge by such to be of mental deficiency or incapacity,

SHALL vel non, go armed; concealed or visible.

Such person so found not in compliance of this act,

SHALL be subject to loss of Citizenship or Residence and heretofore, be expelled from the aforementioned jurisdiction.

SECTION 2

WHEREAS

ART 1 SECTION 4

The times, places and manner of holding elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by law make or alter such regulations, except as to the places of choosing Senators.

ALLOWS Congress to make or alter regulations regarding voting

Therefore all natural persons 18 and older are eligible to vote

the vote totals SHALL include the votes not cast during any election

based on the previous decennial census of total state population

of 18 yrs or older less actual votes cast

1/3 going to the Majority party of the State Senate

1/3 going to the Majority party of the State House

1/3 going to the Party of the State Chief Executive

This ARTICLE IS Reductio ad Absurdum

Reductio ad absurdum is a mode of argumentation that seeks to establish a contention by deriving an absurdity from its denial, thus arguing that a thesis must be accepted because its rejection would be untenable. It is a style of reasoning that has been employed throughout the history of mathematics and philosophy from classical antiquity onwards.

IT is absurd to count vote not given

as it is absurd to require all person to bear arms

this is Government interfering with CHOICE

I started paying attention to elections

when Ford and Carter were debating each other.

In very few Elections since then, was there a good choice

most have been a choice between the lesser of two evils

I have family and friends that chide people who do not vote.

Saying

“ you have no room to complain if you did not vote”

I do not hold it against a person who Chooses

not to make the choice between two evils

NOR

Do I find a persons “Free Speech” or ability to “Redress a Grievance”

TIED to said persons voting history

If Congress passed this ACT, the Argument against is

Would be The Government can not force a person to chose

BUT

that is what those who decry Concealed Carry

and claim the 2nd only applies to those in the Militia

are doing.

You want to carry a gun, make sure you show it

or

Join the Military, Police, or a Private security firm

shall not be infringed."

1792 DICTIONARY OF THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE To INFRINGE. a. {infringe,} I. To violate; to break laws or contract 2. To destroy ; INFRINGEMENT, Breach ; violation

ARTICLE 6

This Constitution, and the laws of the United States which shall be made in pursuance thereof; and all treaties made, or which shall be made, under the authority of the United States, shall be the supreme law of the land; and the judges in every state shall be bound thereby, anything in the Constitution or laws of any State to the contrary notwithstanding. The Senators and Representatives before mentioned, and the members of the several state legislatures, and all executive and judicial officers, both of the United States and of the several states, shall be bound by oath or affirmation, to support this Constitution; but no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States.

IF Congress is the Supreme Legislature and the President is the Supreme Chief Executive and the Supreme Court the supreme Judicial

AND the 2nds BARS infringement and the other 9 prohibit the supreme from doing things

HOW can the States being inferior do or go where that which is greater can not????

I KNOW A LOT OF THOSE

WHO ARE MY FRIENDS

HERE ON THE VINE

will not like this article

but

THE CONSTITUTION and JUSTICE

is not dependent on what a persons feels

that is in the purview of Revenge