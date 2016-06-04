Donald Trump calls for jail for Hillary Clinton but can't name a law she broke | Daily Mail Online

'She's guilty of the server,' Trump said to 'Face the Nation' host John Dickerson in a preview clip released of Sunday's show. 'She's guilty of – you look at the confidential information, I mean, all of the information that probably has gotten out all over the world, and then you know what else she's guilty of?'
'Stupidity and bad judgement,' Trump said, answering his own query.
Dickerson pointed out, 'if that were criminal, we'd all be in jail.'
WELL THERE IS THE U.S. CODE
5 U.S. Code § 301 - Departmental regulations
The head of an Executive department or military department may prescribe regulations for the government of his department, the conduct of its employees, the distribution and performance of its business, and the custody, use, and preservation of its records, papers, and property. This section does not authorize withholding information from the public or limiting the availability of records to the public.
BUT THE RULE OF LAW
goes out the window with the bath water,
when it exposes the GOP.
ODDLY this LAW is not mentioned in the OIG's REPORT on the EMAIL server