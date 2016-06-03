Have You Written to the President??

I have several times.

Today I asked Him the Following:

Mr. President

Why were these Laws

not cited in the OIG's Report

on the Clinton Email server??

gross incompetence or willful neglect

22 U.S. Code § 2651a

(a) Secretary of State

(1)

The Department of State shall be administered, in accordance with this Act and other provisions of law, under the supervision and direction of the Secretary of State (hereinafter referred to as the “Secretary”).

(3)

(A)

Notwithstanding any other provision of law and except as provided in this section, the Secretary shall have and exercise any authority vested by law in any office or official of the Department of State. The Secretary shall administer, coordinate, and direct the Foreign Service of the United States and the personnel of the Department of State, except where authority is inherent in or vested in the President.

(4)

The Secretary is authorized to promulgate such rules and regulations as may be necessary to carry out the functions of the Secretary of State and the Department of State.

22 U.S. Code § 2707

(a) Repealed.

(b) The Secretary of State shall be responsible for formulation, coordination, and oversight of foreign policy related to international communications and information policy. The Secretary of State shall—

(1)

exercise primary authority for the conduct of foreign policy with respect to such telecommunications functions,

5 U.S. Code § 301

The head of an Executive department may prescribe regulations for the government of his department, the conduct of its employees, the distribution and performance of its business, and the custody, use, and preservation of its records, papers, and property.

the following is added here due to character limit at W.H..gov

U.S. Code: Title 47 § 153

(19) Electronic messaging service

The term “electronic messaging service” means a service that provides real-time or near real-time non-voice messages in text form between individuals over communications networks.

(21) Foreign communication

The term “foreign communication” or “foreign transmission” means communication or transmission from or to any place in the United States to or from a foreign country, or between a station in the United States and a mobile station located outside the United States.

(50) Telecommunications

The term “telecommunications” means the transmission, between or among points

specified by the user,

of information of the user’s choosing,

without change in the form or content of the information as sent and received.

the additional definitions were sent via email to

A.G. Lynch,

Sen, Warren,

Sen Sanders,

Ari Melber nbc,

Raul Reyes nbc