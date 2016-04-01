Strap on Strap off

The Strapper

Oh you went somewhere else???

Some people add Photos

to their facebook posts

Some people upload images

to their tweets

and

Although these are sites

I can use

This muse is an Instagram Fan

I am an Instagram Fan

OOOHH YES I am

an Instagram fan

When enduring Coarse human events,

it becomes newsworthy; for one person

to abjectly decry

the social progressiveness of the Group

to endear or endanger all persons

Society uses its power

to send said Coarse spewing person

to bed without Supper

Happy Fry day everybody