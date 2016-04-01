Strap on Strap off

Oh you went somewhere else???
Some people add Photos
to their facebook posts
Some people upload images
to their tweets
and
Although these are sites
I can use
This muse is an Instagram Fan
I am an Instagram Fan
OOOHH YES I am
an Instagram fan
When enduring Coarse human events,
it becomes newsworthy; for one person
to abjectly decry
the social progressiveness of the Group
to endear or endanger all persons
Society uses its power
to send said Coarse spewing person
to bed without Supper
Happy Fry day everybody