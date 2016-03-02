Newsvine

Judge tosses Ted Cruz citizenship challenge in Illinois

Seeded by Joseph Westfall
SOURCE: USA Today
Seeded on Wed Mar 2, 2016 5:52 AM
CHICAGO — An Illinois judge on Tuesday dismissed a legal challenge brought by a voter who contends that Sen. Ted Cruz is ineligible to run for president because he was born in Canada.

Judge Maureen Ward Kirby of the Cook County Circuit Court dismissed the complaint brought by Lawrence Joyce, because he failed to properly serve Cruz and members of the Illinois State Board of Elections as required by law.

