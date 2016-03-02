CHICAGO — An Illinois judge on Tuesday dismissed a legal challenge brought by a voter who contends that Sen. Ted Cruz is ineligible to run for president because he was born in Canada.
Judge Maureen Ward Kirby of the Cook County Circuit Court dismissed the complaint brought by Lawrence Joyce, because he failed to properly serve Cruz and members of the Illinois State Board of Elections as required by law.
Judge tosses Ted Cruz citizenship challenge in Illinois
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Mar 2, 2016 5:52 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment