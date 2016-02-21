Natural Born As defined by the CONSTITUTION

Articl2 section 1 clause 5
No person except a natural born citizen, or a citizen of the United States, at the time of the adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the office of President; neither shall any person be eligible to that office who shall not have attained to the age of thirty five years, and been fourteen Years a resident within the United States.
this clause makes 2 types of people eligible to be President
1) a natural born citizen,
2) a citizen of the United States, at the time of the adoption of this Constitution
to understand Type 1
Identify Type 2
Washington Adams Jefferson
and all the other Founders
and their generation or peers
were all of Foreign Birth
leaves Type 1 to be those born in this Country
The plain import of the words must apply C.J. John Marshall
Sec. 1473. It is indispensable,
too, that the president should be a natural born citizen of the United States;
or a citizen at the adoption of the constitution, and for fourteen years before his election.
This permission of a naturalized citizen to become president
is an exception from the great fundamental policy of all governments,
to exclude foreign influence from their executive councils and duties.
It was doubtless introduced out of respect to those distinguished revolutionary patriots,
who were born in a foreign land,
and yet had entitled themselves to high honours in their adopted country.
A positive exclusion of them from the office would have been unjust to their merits,
and painful to their sensibilities.
But the general propriety of the exclusion of foreigners,
in common cases,
will scarcely be doubted by any sound statesman
Story, Joseph
Commentaries on the Constitution of the United States
Confirmed at 32 served on the Supreme Court 33 yrs 1812-1835
words are generally to be understood
in their usual and most known signification,
not so much regarding the propriety of grammar,
as their general and popular use;
that if words happen to be dubious,
their meaning may be established by the context,
or by comparing them with other words and sentences in the same instrument;
Story, Joseph Commentaries on the Constitution of the United States
before that we have the Declaration of Independence
That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States;
Jus soli ( Latin: 'right of the soil',)
that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown,
Jus sanguinis (Latin: right of blood)
This declaration brought war against a right of Blood king, house of lords, and admirals and generals of his military
we won and threw off the shackles of Jus Sanguinis
and in 1844 a NEW YORK State Case RE: Natural Born
27 page pdf downloadable
That defendant, Julia Lynch, .....
born in the City of New York in 1819,
of alien parents, during their temporary sojourn in that city.
She returned with them the same year,
to their native country, and always resided there afterwards.
It was held that she was a citizen of the United States
The common law by which all persons born within the King's allegiance,
became subjects, whatever were tho situation of their parents,
became the law of the colonies, and so continued,
while they were connected with the crown of Great Britain.
It was thus the law of each and all of the states
at the Declaration or Independence,
and so remained until the National Constitution went into effect,
that a child born within their territory and liegiance respectivty,
though of alien parents, who were abiding temporarily,
thereby became citizen of the state of which he was a Native.
by the laws of nature or physics
no person can be in two different places at the same time
logical extension
no person can be a natural born citizen of two different counties at the same time
they are natural born of one and a citizen at birth of the other
these two terms are codified in U.S. Law
each has a different meaning from the other
if they both mean the same
the law then is a violation of art 1 sec 8 cl 18 necessary and proper
citizen at birth is recognized as an act of Congress
under it's Naturalization power
plainly it is a grant of citizenship by legislative act
not the instance of birth
further it is not just U.S. Constitution or Law
but
the Canadian law on Natural Born Citizens
must have Precedence as he was born there
Lastly
I will make it easy
a birth certificate
showing when where and to whom you were born
is prima fica evidence of being Natural Born
if one two three more
documents are needed
showing the same when where whom
then you are naturalized
by the law that requires said documents