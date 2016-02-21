Natural Born As defined by the CONSTITUTION

yup it is in here

Articl2 section 1 clause 5

No person except a natural born citizen, or a citizen of the United States, at the time of the adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the office of President; neither shall any person be eligible to that office who shall not have attained to the age of thirty five years, and been fourteen Years a resident within the United States.

this clause makes 2 types of people eligible to be President

1) a natural born citizen,

2) a citizen of the United States, at the time of the adoption of this Constitution

to understand Type 1

Identify Type 2

Washington Adams Jefferson

and all the other Founders

and their generation or peers

were all of Foreign Birth

leaves Type 1 to be those born in this Country

The plain import of the words must apply C.J. John Marshall Sec. 1473. It is indispensable, too, that the president should be a natural born citizen of the United States; or a citizen at the adoption of the constitution, and for fourteen years before his election. This permission of a naturalized citizen to become president is an exception from the great fundamental policy of all governments, to exclude foreign influence from their executive councils and duties. It was doubtless introduced out of respect to those distinguished revolutionary patriots, who were born in a foreign land, and yet had entitled themselves to high honours in their adopted country. A positive exclusion of them from the office would have been unjust to their merits, and painful to their sensibilities. But the general propriety of the exclusion of foreigners, in common cases, will scarcely be doubted by any sound statesman Story, Joseph Commentaries on the Constitution of the United States

Confirmed at 32 served on the Supreme Court 33 yrs 1812-1835

words are generally to be understood in their usual and most known signification, not so much regarding the propriety of grammar, as their general and popular use; that if words happen to be dubious, their meaning may be established by the context, or by comparing them with other words and sentences in the same instrument; Story, Joseph Commentaries on the Constitution of the United States

before that we have the Declaration of Independence

That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States;

Jus soli ( Latin: 'right of the soil',)

that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown,

Jus sanguinis (Latin: right of blood)

This declaration brought war against a right of Blood king, house of lords, and admirals and generals of his military

we won and threw off the shackles of Jus Sanguinis

and in 1844 a NEW YORK State Case RE: Natural Born

Lynch v Clarke

27 page pdf downloadable

That defendant, Julia Lynch, ..... born in the City of New York in 1819, of alien parents, during their temporary sojourn in that city. She returned with them the same year, to their native country, and always resided there afterwards. It was held that she was a citizen of the United States The common law by which all persons born within the King's allegiance, became subjects, whatever were tho situation of their parents, became the law of the colonies, and so continued, while they were connected with the crown of Great Britain. It was thus the law of each and all of the states at the Declaration or Independence, and so remained until the National Constitution went into effect, that a child born within their territory and liegiance respectivty, though of alien parents, who were abiding temporarily, thereby became citizen of the state of which he was a Native.

by the laws of nature or physics

no person can be in two different places at the same time

logical extension

no person can be a natural born citizen of two different counties at the same time

they are natural born of one and a citizen at birth of the other

these two terms are codified in U.S. Law

each has a different meaning from the other

if they both mean the same

the law then is a violation of art 1 sec 8 cl 18 necessary and proper

citizen at birth is recognized as an act of Congress

under it's Naturalization power

plainly it is a grant of citizenship by legislative act

not the instance of birth

further it is not just U.S. Constitution or Law

but

the Canadian law on Natural Born Citizens

must have Precedence as he was born there

Lastly

I will make it easy

a birth certificate

showing when where and to whom you were born

is prima fica evidence of being Natural Born

if one two three more

documents are needed

showing the same when where whom

then you are naturalized

by the law that requires said documents