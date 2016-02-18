Sorry Viners I failed

I pay taxes so I don't have to live in a country with stupid people

A woman called to make reservations; "I want to go from Chicago to Hippopotamus, New York."

The agent was at a loss for words. Finally, the agent said, "Are you sure that's the name of the town?"

"Yes, what flights do you have?" replied the customer.

After some searching, the agent came back with, "I'm sorry, ma'am, I've looked up every airport code in the country and can't find a Hippopotamus anywhere."

The customer retorted, "Oh don't be silly. Everyone knows where it is. Check your map!"

The agent scoured a map of the state of New York and finally offered, "You don't mean Buffalo, do you?"

"That's it! I knew it was a big animal.