INHERENT AND INALIENABLE RIGHTS

Rights offered by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights:

Article I: Human beings are born equal and free. Human beings are endowed with conscience and reason and should interact with one another in a spirit of brotherhood.

Article VIII: All human beings have to right to secure an effective remedy by competent tribunals for acts which violate the fundamental rights granted to the individual by the constitution or law of the nation.

Article VIII: No human being shall be subjected to arbitrary detention, exile or arrest.

Article XII: No human being will be subjected to arbitrary interference with the individual’s family, privacy, home or correspondence. Every human being has the right to be protected by law against attacks or interference.

Article XIII:Every human being has the right to freedom of residence and movement. Every human being has the right to leave any nation, including his own, and the right toreturn to his nation.

Article XIIV: Every human being has the right to enjoy and seek in other nations asylum from persecution.

Article XIX: Every human being has the right to freedom of expression and opinion. This human right includes the freedom to hold opinions without being impeded from seeking, receiving or interpreting ideas through any form of media.

Article XX: Every human being has the right to freely assemble and associate in a peaceful manner. No human being may be compelled to belong to any organization or association if said groups do not break the law.

Article XXI: Every human being has the right to participate in his or her nation’s government, directly or through its representatives. Every human being has the right of equal access to serve in his or her country. The will of people is the basis of the authority of a government.

Article XXVIII: Every human being is awarded the right to receive any liberties or rights expressed in their nation’s constitution.