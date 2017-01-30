AN ARTICLE OF IMPEACHMENT????

ETHICS COMMITMENTS BY EXECUTIVE BRANCH APPOINTEES Section 1. Ethics Pledge. Every appointee in every executive agency appointed on or after January 20, 2017, shall sign, and upon signing shall be contractually committed to, the following pledge upon becoming an appointee: "As a condition, and in consideration, of my employment in the United States Government in an appointee position invested with the public trust, I commit myself to the following obligations, which I understand are binding on me and are enforceable under law:

BY ARTICLE 2

SEC 3 he shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed,

THE LAW

12 STAT 633 PUBLIC LAW 37-4 An Act For the admission of the State of “West Virginia” into the Union, and for other purposes. whereas, at a general election held in the counties composing the territory aforesaid, on the third day of May last, the said constitution was approved and adopted by the qualified voters of the proposed State; and whereas, the legislature of Virginia, by an act passed on the thirteenth day of May eighteen hundred and sixty-two, did give its consent to the formation of a new State within the jurisdiction of the said State of Virginia, to be known by the name of West Virginia, Therefore, Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, That [end bold] the State of West Virginia be, and is hereby declared to be one of the United States of America, and admitted into the Union on an equal footing with the original States in all respects whatever, and until the next general census shall be entitled to three members in the House of Representatives of the United States:

BY ARTICLE 6

This Constitution, and the laws of the United States which shall be made in pursuance thereof; and all treaties made, or which shall be made, under the authority of the United States, shall be the supreme law of the land;

THE VIOLATION

CONSTITUTION OF THE STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 3-1. Bill of rights. All men are, by nature, equally free and independent, and have certain inherent rights, of which, when they enter into a state of society, they cannot, by any compact, deprive or divest their posterity, namely: The enjoyment of life and liberty, with the means of acquiring and possessing property, and of pursuing and obtaining happiness and safety.

The Ethics E.O denies individuals the means of acquiring and possessing property

and is a quasi bill of attainder

Definition: A legislative act that singles out an individual or group for punishment without a trial

by issuing this order his oath of office is violated

along with art 2 sec 3 art 6 public 37-4 1861

this shows gross incompetence and or wilful neglect

either of which under the rule of law

are grounds to remove any person holding an office of public trust

note public law 37-4 12 stat 633

was not merely an order vote or resolution

of congress under Art 1 sec 7

it was in fact a bill that became Law