Russian hacking claims: US spy chief promises Putin motive - BBC News

Russia has denied involvement but the US has announced sanctions against Russian officials.

A report on foreign meddling in US elections was given to President Barack Obama on Thursday.

President-elect Donald Trump is to be briefed on the report on Friday and the unclassified version will be made public next week.

Top US intelligence officials were giving testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee investigating the alleged interference.

In their assessment, Moscow interfered to help Mr Trump, the Republican candidate, beat Democrat Hillary Clinton.